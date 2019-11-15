Special Response Unit deployed to Nausori

The Police Special Response Unit Mobile Command team has now been deployed to Nausori town from Wainibuku in Nasinu.

The fifth phase of the mobile operations is to support the ongoing operational efforts on the ground.

The team will complement the existing work conducted by the Eastern Division Operations in strengthening crime prevention efforts.

Article continues after advertisement

The Mobile Unit was previously deployed in Mead Road, Nabua, Raiwaqa, Vatuwaqa and Wainibuku.

Police have beefed up operations in Nausori following concerns from businesses and individuals about increase in criminal activities.