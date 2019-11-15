Special purpose audit to strengthen internal processes

The Housing Authority hopes the special purpose audit and a public inquiry will strengthen its internal processes and operations.

Board Chair Lorraine Seeto says the inquiry is being done to investigate numerous complaints made about alleged irregularities and fraudulent transactions when allocating lots.

Seeto adds the audit will not only look into the complaints but also uphold good governance and transparency in the organization.

She says they will also look at approval policies, criteria for qualification, a methodology for selecting applicants, and the approval process for lot allotment.

“We expect to see the reports highlight the anomalies, the violation of rules, regulations and policies, the breach of conflict of interests and disclosures.”

Seeto further adds the inquiry will look into lots allotted in the last ten years.

“We encourage members of the public to fully engage and participate and provide their experiences in their dealings with the Housing Authority. Please come forward and have your say this is your opportunity.”

The three public inquiries will be conducted in the Central, Western and Northern Divisions respectively.