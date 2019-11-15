Special payment for affected FNPF members

The Fiji National Provident Fund members who inadvertently missed out on their scheduled payments last month will now be paid on Friday.

The FNPF will make a special payment run for some 1,195 members.

Majority of these members are for phase two, cycle two and some are for phase three.

Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says while the Fund had publicized processing and payment timelines for the active relief phases, certain technical factors affected processing from their side.

Koroi says this issue affected the payments for these members.

Through this special run, the Fund will also pay out members whose applications were received up to September 11th and have been approved for payment for Phase two round two.