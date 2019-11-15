Special investigation team to monitor food sales

A special investigation team has been set up to probe businesses selling vegetarian and Halal products over the festive season.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission and the Consumer Council of Fiji have advised businesses to comply with requirements for selling vegetarian and/or Halal food items.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they have come across instances where businesses have labelled their products without obtaining proper certification from the relevant organisation.

He adds before a business can sell food for a specific religion, all requirements need to be strictly followed, otherwise, they are deceiving Fijians.

The two consumer agencies are now working with Faith-Based Organizations such as the Fiji Muslim League to ensure businesses are in-fact Halal certified.

The same is being done for products marked as vegetarian.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil has called upon businesses to be ethical and not abuse the religious beliefs of consumers in order to push their products.

Businesses will be informed of breaches of the FCCC Act in terms of misrepresentation, false and misleading advertising on Halal and Vegetarian products.