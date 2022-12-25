Special Christmas for the Prasad’s

It is indeed a Christmas to remember for Prasad’s family, as they are delighted to be joined by their overseas family after so long.

The Nausori family says this festive season has provided an opportunity for a much-needed family reunion and making good memories.

52-year-old Nausori resident Narendra Prasad says this Christmas is one of a kind for them.

“Quite good weather and families are here and we will be having lovo today, most of the things is prepared and my son has prepared a bowl of grog, Kadavu pure waka so we having a few bowls of grog before lovo.”

Prasad says despite having had a challenging year, they are now living their moments.

Canadian visitor Reena Chand says such memories will be cherished once they return home.

“Oh, very nice, getting involved with all my family and friends, and after a long time we have been celebrating Christmas about 33 years ago, I moved to Vancouver, Canada and this is the first time I’m in Fiji in this festive season.”

Deo Raj from Australia says these holidays were much needed.

“This is the time to spend with the family, and as everyone knows, we have had lockdowns due to COVID for three years, now this is the first time I had the opportunity to come out here to spend time with family and friends.”

People are seen spending quality time with their friends and families this Christmas.