Special audit to resolve number of issues

The newly appointed Housing Authority Board believes the special purpose audit and the public inquiry will resolve several issues.

Board Chair Lorraine Seeto says they have received numerous complaints on lot allocation.

She says they want Fijians to share their experiences in dealing with the Housing Authority.

Seeto says the public can also share information on the selection of applicants, approval process for lot allotment, the behavior of Authority staff while dealing with customers who own a lot and were again allocated a lot.

She adds they want to ensure that the Housing Authority becomes more transparent, effective, and efficient going forward.

“When these reports come out if there is further action required it will be given to the relevant authorities to take further action.”

The Office of the Auditor-General is expected to complete its report in two months.