Special Audit to clarify claims in Housing Inquiry

A special audit has been conducted by the Auditor General’s Office on information received by the Housing Authority with regards to applications for lots.

Minister Premila Kumar says some of the information submitted to the Public Enquiry team is not available in the Housing Authority’s digital records and it is highly likely that people are lying.

Kumar says all information should be part of the System following claims by a handful of people that they provided all relevant information when they first applied with the Authority.

Article continues after advertisement

“Whether public or individuals in our society who may have lied by under-declaring their income or having properties elsewhere and their lied to obtain a lot, so that is one form of enquiry or investigation that is conducted by the Auditor General’s office.”

Kumar says others are presenting themselves with forms which have been filled out, claiming that they made lodgments with Housing Authority in the last 10 years.

These matters are currently being clarified.

She says a public enquiry is currently being undertaken to allow people to have their say on services provided by the Authority.