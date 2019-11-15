Special audit highlights anomalies in Rotuma Council expenses

Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Yogesh Karan is visiting Rotuma today to iron out audit issues with the Council of Rotuma.

A special audit report from the Office of the Auditor General covering January 2015 to July 2018 shows a host of anomalies with the running of the Council.

The special audit report highlights poor governance and internal controls, lack of documents to support expenses, unsubstantiated withdrawal from the bank account and weak controls over cash management and assets.

The report also states that the Council has not submitted financial statement for audits, among other matters.

The Prime Minister’s Office provides annual funding to the Council under the Rotuma Subvention Fund to assist in operational costs and fund community development projects.

Karan is expected to meet with the Council members to map out control measures on the use of funds and also brief them on government expectations.

He is also expected to meet with the government officials with regards to services and the progress of development projects.