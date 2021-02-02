Special Administrators meet with Premila Kumar

The Nadi, Lautoka and Ba special administrators are currently meeting with the Minister for Local Government.

The meeting is based on a number of projects that have been planned this year for the three municipalities.

Premila Kumar has also been in the West Division since yesterday and toured Rakiraki and Tavua.

Kumar is expected to visit the Lautoka and Ba Markets today.

She will also make a trip to a few big projects that will be announced soon by the Lautoka City Council.