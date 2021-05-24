Home

Special Administrators contract yet to be renewed

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 14, 2021 12:17 pm
Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar

The contracts of the current Special Administrators are yet to be renewed.

This has been confirmed by Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar who says the contracts for the current administrators ended last month.

Kumar says the Ministry is in the process of recruiting Special Administrators.

She says the seven teams of administrators who were appointed in 2019 can also re-apply.

The Special Administrators were appointed to oversee the governance and operations for the 13 Municipal Councils.

