Speakers of commonwealth countries share parliamentary traditions

Parliamentary engagements, transparency and accountability were some of the major topics of discussion during the 25th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth in Canada early this week.

While officiating at the event, Canada Governor General Julie Payette says the comprehensive discussions will allow the 53 Commonwealth countries to share parliamentary traditions.

Julie Payette says the conference is also a great platform to discuss the role of the speaker of parliament in supporting the emerging procedures to embrace the changing needs of modern parliaments.

Article continues after advertisement

“I hope you will take advantage of it, learn from each other, you are here to benefit from one another and your experience and remind yourselves please of the basic rules that govern our actions and our deliberations within a government. Those rules are to exchange ideas with respect, to build your argument with vigor. To make decisions based on facts and evidence as a guide.”

Payette says the Commonwealth is a remarkable union of diverse nations and jurisdictions with 53 different members that touch every single continent, representing almost a third of the world’s population.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau was also part of the four-day conference which ends today.