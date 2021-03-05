Speaker yet to respond to SODELPA’s letter

SODELPA is still awaiting a response from the Speaker of Parliament on a request made regarding funding.

In a letter, SODELPA sought that its Parliamentary grant go straight to the party account and not to the elected SODELPA MP

The letter by SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka to the Speaker of Parliament had requested that their parliamentary office and SODELPA’s main office be in charge of the grant.

Parliamentary Grants are funds allocated to elected political parties in Parliament and are specifically for the administrative needs and functioning of the Parliamentary offices occupied by the three political parties.

The letter states that the SODELPA Management Board resolved that the Party manage, dispense and account for the funds.

Gavoka says this will allow for the effective, efficient, and transparent function of the Party’s parliamentary roles and duties.

Gavoka told FBC News they are still awaiting the response from the Speaker of Parliament.

“I have yet to receive a reply from the Honorable Speaker, let me be clear about this, I was tasked by the Management Board to make our say to the Speaker for that grant which in the past was controlled from the party headquarters.”

Meanwhile, the party’s former General Secretary Adi Litia Qionibaravi has opposed this move saying it cannot be done as per the advice of the Speaker in an earlier communication.

“My take is very simple, the party parliament grant is a lawful source of fund to the party, it is administered by the party but the fund has to be used per the advice or the directive of the Speaker.”

Adi Litia claims the funds under the constitution can only be decided upon by the Opposition Leader and not the SODELPA office or even its leader.