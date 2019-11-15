Speaker requested to declare Sudhakar’s seat vacant

Speaker of the House Ratu Epeli Nailatikau has been requested to begin the process of filling in the parliamentary seat left vacant by former MP Ashneel Sudhakar.

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Voreqe Bainimarama and Party General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum wrote to the Speaker this afternoon (15th March) informing him of Sudhakar’s departure.

In the letter, Ratu Epeli is being requested to formally declare the seat vacant and notify the Electoral Commission accordingly.

Under Section 61 subsection 4 of the Constitution, the Electoral Commission can fill in the now vacant seat.