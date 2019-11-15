Speaker attends CPA Executive Committee Virtual meeting

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau earlier this week attended the first session of the virtual meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Executive Committee.

The Executive Committee is being attended by Commonwealth Parliamentarians representing nine regions of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

Nailatikau is one of the new members of the Committee appointed during the 64th CPA General Assembly in September 2019.

He is one of the three Pacific branch representatives to the Ex Comm and is also a member of the Planning and Review Sub-Committee.

The Speaker yesterday also attended the Planning and Review Sub Committee before the resumption of the full Executive Committee meeting tonight.

The CPA is one of the oldest established organisations in the Commonwealth, founded in 1911 with a membership of 185 parliaments and legislatures from the Commonwealth that covers over 17,000 members of parliament, speakers, and secretariats.