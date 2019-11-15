Home

SPCA notes increase in paraquat infections

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 21, 2020 12:35 pm
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has seen an increase in paraquat infections in dogs and other animals brought to its facility.

Despite the Fijian government’s ban on the toxic pesticide late last year, the SPCA has still recorded an increase in parquat poisoning.

Veterinarian Doctor Jo Olver says they euthanize up to ten dogs every month as they have no other choice.

“The paraquat issue is rearing up again and has in fact been here since it was made illegal in January, were still seeing cases of paraquat toxicity, still having to euthanize dogs, still hearing about dogs dying, here and out west both so even though it’s been made illegal people have stocked piled apparently but they’re using it and it’s a terrible way to die”

SPCA is calling on the government to investigate the matter.

