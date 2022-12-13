SPCA notes an increase in number of stray animals

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has noted an increase in the number of stray animals.

Clinic and Shelter Manager Shaneel Narayan says one of the factors that influenced the escalation is the temporary halt in their desexing campaign.

Narayan says this happened as they could not get volunteer veterinarians into the country, due to COVID-19.

“SPCA now is actually feeding those animals coming in. You know, puppies the mothers were not desexed. So, we are working on it with the Ministry of Agriculture … the local councils. We are still carrying out our TNR and CPR programme, trying to desex as many animals as possible. We also encourage people who own animals to desex their own animals to help us encounter this problem.”

He says a number of these stray animals are under their care.

Narayan says they have relaunched and resumed the desexing campaign, in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and municipal councils.

SPCA has also launched its Christmas campaign which includes four programmes; a weekend sleepover, specific adoption, a food drive and desexing.

It has a total of 132 animals under their care at the clinic and shelter, these include 15 to 20 animals in their ongoing foster programmes.