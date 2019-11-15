SPCA calls for proper treatment of pets

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says attacks by dogs on humans stems from the treatment the animals receive from their owners.

In recent times, there has been a spate of dog attacks and most of these animals involved have proper owners.

SPCA says most dog owners do not know how to treat their animals.

The association is calling on more awareness by people to learn how to treat their pets to help prevent the issue of dog attacks.

Shelter Manager Shaneel Narayan says the behavior of animals is determined by how they are treated, which in turn leads to violent attacks by these animals.

“Mostly you will notice that the dog attacks are mostly owned dogs, not like stray dogs, people mostly end up blaming the stray dogs for attacks but most of the times it’s not the stray dogs, they are actually scared of people and they’ll run when they see people it’s mostly kind owned dog to attack people.”

The shelter is hoping to create more awareness and educational programs on the treatment of animals.