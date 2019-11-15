SPC raises awareness on African swine fever

The South Pacific Community’s Land Resources Division is currently raising awareness on African swine fever and its effects on pigs.

Animal Health and Production Officer Elenoa Salele says Swine Fever is affecting livestock in Papua New Guinea and it’s crucial for the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji to strengthen its surveillance to ensure that it does not enter our borders.

Salele says the African swine fever is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease affecting both domestic and wild pigs of all ages.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you are a traveller coming from an ASF affected country, you could be caring ASF, if you visit one of these affected farms, you could be caring one of these viruses and that is how this disease is spread to other countries and you can be taking it back to your own country. Even pork meats or pig meats, any pork products that you bring in from any ASF affected countries, you should ensure that you are following Biosecurity protocols and declare any meat products that you bring into the country.”

Salele says they are working closely with relevant stakeholders to eradicate the disease.

Papua New Guinea is the only island in the South Pacific that has the African swine fever affecting pigs.