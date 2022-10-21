SPBD reviews plans

The South Pacific Business Development is reviewing its business plan to ensure that members are well cared for.

This is according to SPBD Director Lorraine Seeto.

Seeto says this year, the team was optimistic about reviving the business or changing the line of business to make ends meet.

Article continues after advertisement

“We salute the SPBD members, we’ve been in Fiji since 2010 and we are here to stay. Our members can be assured that their interest are paramount to our organization,To our SPBD members, we thank you for being with SPBD in the good times and bad times.”

Seeto adds that the SPBD centers around the country are encouraged whenever they are told about successful business stories that involve families.