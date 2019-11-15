SPBD launches magazine to honor women entrepreneurs

The South Pacific Business Development launched their SPBD network of microfinance magazine to honour local women micro-entrepreneurs.

The magazine features the journey of the SPBD when it first began its network in 2000 in Samoa.

Founder Gregory Casagrande says the success of their program in helping local women have access to the financing of their business, improve their lives and families lives is shown in the growth of their business.

“We have provided over 300 million Fijian dollars’ worth of unsecured credit to aspiring hardworking women micro-entrepreneurs to help them start and grow small income-generating businesses.”

Casagrande says they have worked with over 80,000 women entrepreneurs in over 2000 villages across five countries in Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

Meanwhile, nine local women micro-entrepreneurs were recognized for their achievements under the South Pacific Business Development (SPBD) network of microfinance.

The award winners were part of the program which serves six branch offices located in 425 servicing centers around Fiji.