SPBD awards postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 threat

The South Pacific Business Development Businesswoman of the Year Awards has been postponed as a proactive measure against the spread of COVID-19.

The SPBD network says they have taken the critical measure to protect staff, members and invitees from the potential threat of coronavirus.

In a statement last night, the SPBD says by reducing large gatherings they can help break the chain of possible community transmission.

Article continues after advertisement

In addition, the network made up of microfinance organizations is reminding its members and the public to wash hands frequently to help reduce riskS of Coronavirus infection and minimize physical contact.