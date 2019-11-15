Sow a seed program a success

The sow a seed program by the Fiji Corrections Service has been hailed a success.

The program was launched last year to assist incarcerated youths between the ages of 18 and 25.

Director of Rehabilitation Senior Superintendent Salote Panapasa says eight volunteers have successfully gone through the process of becoming mentors and sponsors for the first lot of youths in the program.

Article continues after advertisement

Panapasa says five are now in society and continue to receive support.

“Five have been released, and five are now in the community and three a still serving and of all these five inmates, three are continuing their studies at FNU, one has been employed and one is running his farm in the village.”

She says they identified the potential for change in these young people and are pleased with the outcome and support from society.