Southern Division tops curfew breach arrests

An off-duty Police Officer and a Fiji Corrections Services Officer were arrested last night alongside 30 others in relation to COVID-19 restriction breaches.

The Southern Division recorded the highest arrests with fourteen for curfew breaches and ten for sporting activities.

Police say three juveniles aged 14, 15 and 16 were caught playing touch rugby with another 20-year-old in Tacirua.

In Navua, six men were also arrested for playing touch rugby at the Pacific Harbour Beach.

Both the Central and Western Divisions recorded three reports each of curfew breaches while the Northern Division recorded two reports.