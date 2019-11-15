South Pacific Albacore a national priority: Strong

The Ministry of Fisheries will spearhead Fiji’s efforts to develop a pathway for the South Pacific Albacore.

Permanent Secretary Fisheries, Craig Strong who chaired the working group at the Tuna Commission in PNG last week, says there are a number of critical elements that Fiji is aiming to secure.

Among them is the need to ensure countries have a strategy in place to better manage their albacore stock.

“There are three key elements to achieving the target reference points, the first is to agree on limits and that’s whether there are limits to a total average catch, limits on the total average effort. The second is an agreement between those limits on both the high seas pockets and also within the EEZs for the Commission members.”

In addition, conservation efforts for the high sort tuna species will also be ramped up which Strong says will include zone-based management, EEZ limits and a harvest strategy.