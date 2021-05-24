Sourcing local produce for tourism a challenge

Most hotels and resorts prefer locally sourced produce for their menus, but the challenge is consistency in supply.

Fiji Hotels and Tourism Association Chief Executive, Fanstasha Lockington says most international visitors come to experience the Fijian culture including local cuisine.

Lockington adds that the problem is that there’s not enough farmers producing on a commercial scale to be able to maintain a constant supply chain for the industry.

“Through working with organizations like IFC we had these challenges in place that Fiji despite having very fertile, arable and accessible land, does not use the opportunity to provide as much Agriculture as we can.”

Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy is now encouraging farmers to explore the possibility of supplying to hotels nearest to them – but first, they will have to submit their applications.

“It’s a bit slow and we’re going to go back and look at it and see how many applications are there and how many good applications and we want to quickly make an announcement on that.”

The Tourism industry is hopeful that the Ministry will also be able to meet the demand for meat from hotels and resorts – not just in quantity, but quality as well.