Sound financial management critical at the provincial office

The annual accounts for the Namosi Provincial Council from 2000 to 2012 have been audited.

This has been confirmed by Prime Minister and Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Voreqe Bainimarama during the Provincial Council meeting.

He says the iTaukei Affairs Board is currently auditing the 2013 to 2018 financial transactions and reports.

Bainimarama adds that this is to rectify poor financial management which is now becoming prevalent in most provincial entities.

“All of this audit will help ensure efficient administration of the province’s resources in the future. We need to take an honest look at what we did right and what we did wrong in the past. That is the only way we will improve.”

Bainimarama during a previous Na iLalakai program revealed that the purpose of the provincial entities’ existence is slowly diminishing due to a poor financial management system.

The Board is working with other provincial council offices to address these unethical practices.