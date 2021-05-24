SOP redefined to help EIA officers

The Standard Operating Procedures used by Environment Impact Assessment officers have been refined to help in decision making.

Principal Environment Officer, Senimili Nakora says a more robust counter vetting checklist helps vet applications thoroughly before approvals are given.

Presenting the Ministry of Environment’s report to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, Nakora says they have an approved annual work plan and report to the Economy Ministry every year.

Article continues after advertisement

“All EIA officers have individual work plan in place that aligns with the Unit’s annual work plan. The annual work plan and the IWPs of the EIA Units are derived from the Department’s Annual Budget and the Ministry’s strategic plan of 2019 to 2024.”

Nakora says once approvals are given, officers will continue to monitor work by developers to ensure they comply with the relevant development policies.