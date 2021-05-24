Son unaware of mum’s death, marijuana found in the car

The child who survived the horrific accident in Wainiyabia, Navua on Friday has gained conscious, however, his family is finding it difficult to inform him of the passing of his mother.

The accident claimed the life of three children and the mother of the child.

Viniana Bola, the deceased mother’s older sister says they received the tragic news three hours after the accident and they are still trying to come to terms with what happened.

Bola says her sister’s son is still admitted in hospital along with the man who was driving the vehicle.

She says following her nephew gaining consciousness last night, breaking the news of his mom’s passing to him is a difficult task.

Bola says they had planned to meet up in Sigatoka to celebrate their mum’s birthday but things turned tragic.

Bola who works in Navosa was going to meet her sister later in Sigatoka, however, she did not know that their conversation over the phone on Friday morning was going to be their last.

The family has now gathered in Sigatoka and is awaiting post-mortem before preparation for burial begins.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says dried leaves tested positive for marijuana were found in the car that was involved in the accident.