Son laments the loss of mother in Benau fire

A 35-year-old man of Benau Labasa is struggling to come to terms with the loss of four family members who perished in a house fire this morning.

Bal Krishna lost his mother, two grandmothers and a great grandmother in the fire which is believed to have started at around 1am today.

Krishna, who was looking after the 4 deceased says the fire is believed to have started from his mother’s room.

Speaking to FBC News, the distraught man says he woke up to see smoke and tried to help his family members, but was unable to save anyone.

Krishna says when his attempts failed, he had to rush out of the house for his own safety.

Police are investigating.
























