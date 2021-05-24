Somosomo village to be safeguarded from rising sea levels

The onslaught of rising sea levels on the chiefly village in Somosomo, Taveuni will soon be mitigated.

A nature-based seawall is being constructed along the coastal boundary of the village.

Minister for Waterways, Dr Mahendra Reddy says climate change impacts are worsening as the world’s largest carbon emitters are failing to act.

He says communities like Somosomo are at risk and the Government is allocating its scarce resources to address their problems.

Dr Reddy also elaborated on Fiji’s mission at the most recent COP26.

“The issue of how our countries are in grave danger from activities undertaken by developed countries was raised during COP26 in Glasgow and how it wasn’t too late for them to change their conduct and behaviour in terms of the continued release of harmful gases that contribute to global warming and melting of glaciers which causes sea-level rise.”

Dr Reddy says through more climate change funding, similar nature-based projects will be undertaken by the Government.