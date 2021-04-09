Some want to divide Fiji: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says some individuals in Fiji still practice and advocate division.

While speaking at the Fiji National University Student Association Multi-Cultural events, Bainimarama highlighted that these individuals seek to drag us back to the painful past.

He adds these people pervert religious ideals to divide our people and pit Fijians against Fijians.

Bainimarama highlighted their aim always is to garner power for themselves.

The Prime Minister says we can prosecute that sort of religious intolerance.

“For decades, division along ethnic, religious, and provincial lines shackled our people’s potential. We suffered politically-driven communal strife which erupted into instances of violence. There were times when Fijians – in their own country feared for their security.”

The Prime Minister says in Fiji, we may practice different faiths, but we share a desire to see life improve for ourselves and our children.

He adds all faiths teach the values of love and compassion.

Bainimarama says we may worship in different ways, but every religion in Fiji preaches the need to love thy neighbour and the value of love, compassion, and empathy.