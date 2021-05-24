Some students determined not to return to school: Kumar

The Ministry of Education has gathered that some students are determined not to return to school.

Following six months of closure, classes for Year 12 and 13 resumed this month however a small percentage of students did not return to school.

Education Minister Premila Kumar says the Ministry is trying to identify the reasons why these students have not returned to schools.

She says they’re trying to find out the alternatives that exist for affected students.

“Schools have been closed for half a year.It is expected that some children who are out of routine going to school they are not in that habit any more for six and a half months. They will decide not to go back to school but is very important for Ministry of Education with the help of our partners to encourage students to understand their needs and to understand the reason why they don’t want to come back to school.”

The focus right now is on Year 12 and 13 students who are due to sit for exams in two months.