Some still taking situation lightly says Police

The Fiji Police Force says some families and individuals continue to take the current situation lightly and this has promoted the lawmen to erect more checkpoints around the Central Division.

Police says yesterday its officers had to turn back people at checkpoints during the day, as they were found with entire families going to supermarkets, and this included children.

Furthermore some admitted they were out for a cruise around the capital and were stopped and sent back by officers as well.

Police says its officers have been trying to work hard in safe guarding all Fijians but there are still some who are not playing ball and roaming around and found without masks.