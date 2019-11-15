Some questioning tactics by officers are irrelevant: Tudravu

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says ensuring that police officers don’t further traumatize victims of domestic violence is an important aspect they need to address in the Force.

The Acting Commissioner says some questioning tactics used by officers are irrelevant.

ACP Tudravu also emphasized the need for officers to remove preconceived ideas about gender-based violence before engaging with any victim.

“This is something that we’re really bad at on how we treat our victims. I’m sorry to say this but it’s like we are interrogating the victims like a suspect so to speak. You know the normal questions that Police Officers normally ask when the victims come in, where you come from? Are you married or single? Remember, identify who the victims is and who is the suspect.”

The Acting Commissioner adds tradition and culture often have an impact on the way gender-based or domestic violence cases are handled and in certain circumstances cloud officers’ judgment.

“I always re-emphasize the need for us to know our powers, the parameter of our powers, where the powers of the Police end and how we as a Police Officer exercise those powers within the law that guided us towards that. If you cannot do that and cannot teach our young officers that very basic, we will end up being criticized or scrutinized by the media or by members of the public when you do not do that well or properly or professionally.”

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says the training aims at helping officers develop best practices in responding to violence against women, girls and children.

“The whole idea here is these are victims of violence, intimate partner violence, rape and so on that the people who are responding to them, should follow certain principles. This should be a victim-centered, survivor-centered approach. The people who are dealing with should know the law and they must know the dynamics around it and that is what we are hoping to do with the Police Force because they are major stakeholders in this work.”

The five-day training also includes relevant legislation, awareness on the National Service Delivery Protocol and exploring prevention strategies.