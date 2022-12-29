Manifestos will be reviewed: Prasad

The coalition government will review some of the policies outlined in the manifestos of the parties that formed the government.

The Fijian public can expect changes to the promises made during the campaign period.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party, National Federation Party, and The People’s Alliance had their own manifestos prior to forming the government.

Article continues after advertisement

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Economy, Professor Biman Prasad says a review is possible now that they have formed a coalition.

“Some of the things that political parties had promised will have to be put on the table by all the three parties and you understand that coalition government work that way.”

Prasad says that because these parties have different manifestos, it calls for discussions.

He adds this is one of the things that has also been decided by the three parties in government.