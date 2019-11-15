Some leaders are sitting passively, act now before it’s late: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has stated that in the midst of the climate crisis some world leaders are sitting passively.

Speaking at the Urban Culture and Climate Change Action Summit in Abu Dhabi, Bainimarama says some leaders are willfully ignoring the devastating impact of climate change to small island nations.

He says with their vast resources and innovation they have the ability to bail water but instead they are just enjoying the view.

The Prime Minister says the world must act now before it’s too late.

Bainimarama says rather than allowing climate change to reshape our cultures, we must work together and use our cultures to reshape climate change.