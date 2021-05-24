Some landowners listen to old politicians: Dr Reddy

Some landowners who listened to old politicians now have their land sitting idle for years.

Speaking to farmers in the Western Division, Agriculture Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says this is one of the main issues causing some landowners to not lease their land.

Dr. Reddy says this could have been solved if the right information is given out to landowners.

“I’ve seen acres of lands which was leased out before, the lease has expired because of some mischievous politicians. They gave wrong information to the land owners and those leases have not been renewed. Those land are now lying idle, they have been told that to take the land back, you can build houses like them, buy big twin cabs, big vehicles but the land is lying idle under bush.”

Dr. Reddy says the best decision is for landowners to lease their land and get returns that can help improve their livelihoods.

The Agriculture Ministry has programmes and initiatives in place to help support farmers.