Some landlords charging tenants maintenance fees

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission continues to receive complaints of illegal rent increment despite the rent freeze being in place.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says some landlords are now adding new charges to the existing rent.

He says landlords are becoming quite creative nowadays.

“By putting in other charges such as maintenance fees and levying a maintenance fee of say $50 extra per month because they can’t call it a rent increase so a maintenance fee has been imposed unilaterally.”

The CEO says such issues have come under their radar and the Commission is currently looking into the matter.