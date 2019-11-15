Some international companies still owe rates to the municipal councils says Local Government Minister Premila Kumar.

The Minister says investigations have revealed that some council workers are not doing their work diligently and have failed to send notices or even collect the rates owed.

Kumar believes these big companies have no reason to default their rate payment.

“The Council staff were not proactive, they were really not making any effort to collect the rates. I would say if the council staff have been sending the demand notice, the ratepayers would have responded.”

The Minister says it is also the responsibility of Fijians to ensure they’re up to date with their payment.

“On the other hand, the ratepayers should know when the rate is due just like all other ratepayers. Sometimes you don’t even send an invoice, they’ll start paying their rates in December. So I expect the responsibility to be shared equally by the ratepayers and as well as the rate collectors.”

With many ratepayers facing financial constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry has placed strategies to assist them with payments.