Some Government online services back up

The government says most of its online services are operational again and this includes digital Fiji platform and the vaccine registry system.

This comes after a precautionary service disruption in response to a cyber incident detected on the government network earlier.

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum, says following a whole-of-government cybersecurity briefing this morning, Government ministries and entities are preparing to restore the remainder of government e-services in line with Fiji’s internationally recognised security protocols.

He says these protocols can be time-intensive, but they are necessary to ensure network integrity.

The public can access online birth registration, printing of birth certificates, re-printing of birth certificates, digital registration of companies, e-profile registration, the myFeedback platform, and the vaccine registry system.

Payroll services for civil servants have not been affected. Arrangements have been made to ensure timely government payments to vendors.