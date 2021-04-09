Home

News

Some Government online services back up

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
April 14, 2021 7:30 am

The government says most of its online services are operational again and this includes digital Fiji platform and the vaccine registry system.

This comes after a precautionary service disruption in response to a cyber incident detected on the government network earlier.

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum, says following a whole-of-government cybersecurity briefing this morning, Government ministries and entities are preparing to restore the remainder of government e-services in line with Fiji’s internationally recognised security protocols.

Article continues after advertisement

He says these protocols can be time-intensive, but they are necessary to ensure network integrity.

The public can access online birth registration, printing of birth certificates, re-printing of birth certificates, digital registration of companies, e-profile registration, the myFeedback platform, and the vaccine registry system.

Payroll services for civil servants have not been affected. Arrangements have been made to ensure timely government payments to vendors.

 

