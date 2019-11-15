Home

News

Some Fijians to forego Christmas celebration

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 24, 2020 12:40 pm
Little Riana holding a toy.

This Christmas will be a lean one for many Fijians due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent TC Yasa.

With the current economic situation, many parents are choosing to prioritize their children’s educational needs before Christmas gifts.

Children are also aware of the economic burden on their parents with some opting for school supplies instead of Christmas gifts.

Article continues after advertisement

Riana, a primary school student currently helping her Mum in their family shop says there are things more important than gifts this Christmas.

“This year my focus is not on Christmas gifts, my focus is only in buying my books and stationeries”

Her mother Sadhna told FBC News says they are planning to overlook the Christmas celebration this year and start buying school stationery before the back to school rush.

“It is important that I buy some of the school stationeries, not like the toys and all that just because of the COVID-19 and the hurricane, we just want to focus on the school stationeries and all other things.”

Iva Mere, a resident of Suva says this year’s Christmas is not the same for her family.

“This Christmas is not like before as compared to past years due to this pandemic and this hurricane that we have been through, we are focusing more on our school work, helping our families rather than buying stuff for Christmas.”

Christmas is known as the season for giving, but in many cases, the true gift is the contribution made by some to their families and the future.

