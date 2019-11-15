Some COVID-19 patients have multiple ailments: Dr Waqainabete

Some of the COVID-19 patients have comorbidities says the Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete.

Dr Waqainabete says five of them underwent surgery in India and this has put their lives at risk as more than one disease or condition is present in the same person at the same time.

He says they are in stable condition and are being looked after by medical teams.

“We are very fortunate so far that none other has become unwell, and certainly it is our hope that we will be able to get through this. Just like the many others that have gone home. We continue to work hard in those places in terms of the COVID-19 border quarantine support staff and staff that deals with them and we continue to move within the new normal within our communities.”

Fiji recorded its first COVID-19 related death last week – a 66-year-old man who returned from India after surgical treatment for a long-standing cardiac condition.

He was laid to rest over the weekend.

Eight border quarantine cases of COVID-19 remain in isolation.