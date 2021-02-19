Some courses at USP in doubt: Acting VC

The Acting Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of the South Pacific Dr. Giulio Paunga has indicated some courses may be dropped this year.

For the first time since taking up the position, Dr Paunga is now saying they are struggling to retain all the courses.

Speaking to FBC News exclusively, Dr Paunga says they are looking at the viability of some courses and also areas to make savings in order to deliver.

“We are trying our best to make sure all the courses are here to continue the reputation of the University and make sure that the course are accredited just to help out with those who are coming to study at the University of the South Pacific.”

Dr Paunga has indicated doubts saying while most of the courses offered last year maybe available, it will depend on enrollments and where the interest of the students lies.

Dr Paunga also says there has been an increased enrollment in regional campuses due to restriction of traveling and they are also taking this into account.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor has also admitted they are dealing with internal issues whereby some staff were suspended.

“For anything regarding the staff, we cannot comment on that because any of those regarding the staff, they are confidential matters and I think it’s supposed to be dealt with internally.”

Very recently, three staff from the USP was reportedly terminated and reliable sources say the three were suspended for allegedly leaking confidential information to the public.