Some CMFI pastors resign

The Christian Mission Fellowship International has received multiple letters from its pastors to say they are not willing to continue in their role with the church.

Founder, Pastor Suliasi Kurulo confirmed this in a virtual brief with the church members.

Kurulo says the church did not ask them to retire from their duties however, it was their individual choices as they have chosen not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

He adds some of them are church leaders from Lautoka, Nadi, Labasa and Rakiraki.

Kurulo adds the church supports the government’s vaccination effort saying it would have been wise for pastors to do the same.

He adds almost all the resignation letters had the same content, the only differences were the signatures.

Kurulo says he attempted to find temporary solutions however, these pastors showed no intention to withdraw their resignations.

He clarifies the church will not be accountable for any discussions or claims of unfair dismissal as it was not the case in this event.