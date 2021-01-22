Some businesses not implementing duty reductions

Serious concerns have been raised regarding some businesses that do not reduce duties in the retail price of some goods.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says when the government reduced duties, it is expected that businesses provide affordable prices to customers.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this is also to allow high turnover of stock but it is unfortunate that there are businesses that only think of themselves.

“There’s somebody eating the cream, but the whole objective for that is for you to sell those products at a much more reasonable rate, and for a lot more people to have access to those services or those goods.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says businesses should consider selling goods at affordable rates when borders are open.

He says too often tourists are offered high costs for the same product locals are buying adding that these need not to happen in order for Fiji to attract visitors back to its shores.