13-year-old reported missing in Navua

A thirteen-year-old has been reported missing at the Navua Police Station.

Solomone Masi, a Year 7 student was last seen yesterday morning with his family in their home at Tokotoko, Navua.

Police say neighbors reported seeing him walking along the road away from home.

Family members searched all likely places and enquired with friends of his whereabouts to no avail.

Fijians are being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 919 if they have information that can assist in locating 13-year-old Solomone Masi.