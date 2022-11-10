Solomon Islands PM commends RFMF

[Photo: Republic of Fiji Military Forces / Facebook]

Prime Minister of Solomon Islands Manasseh Damukana Sogavare has commended the work shown by the Fiji Contingent of the Solomon International Assistance Force (SIAF) towards the rehabilitation of the Burns Creek community health center.

Sogavare acknowledged the Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Asaeli Toanikeve’s team for completing the project.

He told the team that the project may not have been part of their planning when they left Fiji however, the contingent would leave the Solomon Islands with a legacy of empowerment and people-centered approaches that heal hurts, enhance forgiveness and create trust even where one may think that these are difficult.

The PM also thanked the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai and he further stated that the project would contribute to the long-lasting peace and stability in the Solomon Islands.