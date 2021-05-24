Home

News

Solomon Islander in Fiji worried for family back home

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 26, 2021 4:10 pm

27-year-old Solomon Islander Stephen Kwaite’e says rioting continues in Honiara.

Protestors are reported to have set a building on fire behind the Prime Minister’s residence.

Kwaite’e who is currently playing for Tailevu Naitasiri and hails from the most populous island, Malaita says demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

In the last two days, protesters set buildings on fire, including a police station, and looted shops following anger against the government after it decided to cut ties with Taiwan and establish formal links with China.

Kwaite’e says his family is from Malaita but has refused to be part of the demonstrations.

He adds while no lives have been lost, protestors have been burning buildings.

The 27-year-old says he has been living in Fiji for three years and doesn’t want to go back.

“I am thinking about my family and hopefully, they remain safe. We keep contacting our family members and they say they are safe.”

Kwaite’e who is also a student at the Fiji National University has asked his teammates to pray for his country.

