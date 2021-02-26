Solo moms hope to expand project

Rain did not dampen the spirits of mothers’ part of the Solo Moms Project as they continued with their market day in Nasinu today.

The monthly event is held with hopes to mentally and economically empower single mothers who have gone through challenging times over the years.

Project Manager ,Esther Karanavatu, says some of these women who are part of the project have realized their potential to become entrepreneurs.

“The success stories are many, we have seen how the women are thriving now even though COVID-19 came and sort of affected their business but such is the resilience of women, how they are able to get back on their feet and start hustling for their kids.”

The mothers had the opportunity to showcase some of their skills through handicraft, pastry, traditional meals and even agricultural produce.

For single mother of one, Lice Taginimataka it quickly became a way to generate an income.

“We get to learn about life-skills and sewing and they taught us how to survive and how to make money, an income for our kids and for our family.”

The initiative under the International Needs Fiji plans to expand to other areas and recruit more women.