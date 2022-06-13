Solo Mara’s case adjourned

[File Photo]

The counsel representing former Fijian Ambassador to the United States, Solo Mara, has been told to ensure that his client is present in court during the next court hearing.

Mara’s case was called this morning before Suva Magistrate Jeremaia Savou.

He is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) with one count each of disobedience of lawful order and giving false or misleading information.

The court was told that Mara is overseas and will be back next month.

The case has been adjourned to August 3rd.